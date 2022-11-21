Watch WILLOW Shred 'Cherub Rock' On Guitar With Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction wrapped up their joint Spirits on Fire tour over the weekend at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and the Pumpkins brought out a special guest for the occasion. Near the end of their set, guitarist James Iha introduced Willow Smith, who excitedly joined the band onstage. WILLOW is an impeccable rock vocalist, but decided to show off her guitar skills this time around. Equipped with her own axe, the rising rockstar brought the band's total number of guitarists to four. Together, they shredded the band's 1993 hit "Cherub Rock."



WILLOW shared two Instagram posts from the night. One showed off her outfit with the caption "who wants that honey<?>" which references the song's lyrics. The second was live shots, showing her having a moment with Billy Corgan. The band commented on the first post with "Thank you for joining SP on stage! You rock!"

See fan-shot footage of the performance and WILLOW's posts below.