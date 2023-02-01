Bryan Adams Announces Joint Tour With Joan Jett And The Blackhearts

Bryan Adams has just announced a joint tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, and we're "So Happy It Hurts." According to Consequence Sound, the American tour is set to begin this Summer with dates from June to August! Adams took to Instagram to tell fans and followers of the exciting news and to detail the cities that they will be performing in.

"At long last, a 26 date US tour! The “So Happy It Hurts” 2023 across America tour starts in June with very special guest Joan Jett! 26 cities across the USA this Summer!" Jett also posted about the tour on her Instagram story, and provided a second special presale code for fans interested in rocking out with the pair this Summer.