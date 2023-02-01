DoorDash Forced To Suspend Operations Amid Texas Winter Storm

Businesses all across the Lone Star State have been forced to close or suspend services due to the ongoing winter storm. My San Antonio reported that DoorDash has suspended services for Wednesday, February 1st in Austin. Services are expected to resume at 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 2nd, depending on weather and road conditions.

The food delivery service suspended operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area earlier this week as road conditions continuously got worse.

DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley said in a statement, "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this storm. We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these difficult conditions and we will resume operations when it is safe to do so."

Other businesses across the state were forced to close their doors as well. H-E-B has been posting real-time updates on their website to keep shoppers in the loop. As of 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday (February 1st) there were still several stores across the state that were closed due to weather, road conditions, or power outages.

See the full list of H-E-B stores that have been closed due to winter weather.

You can keep up-to-date with H-E-B closures on the store's website.