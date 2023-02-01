Eagles' Josh Sills Indicted On Serious Charges Days Before Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges, the Ohio Attorney General's Office announced in a statement obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday (February 1).

Sills, 25, is accused of forcibly restraining and raping a woman in December 2019 during an alleged incident immediately reported to the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office, which led to a "detailed investigation," according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, which is leading the investigation. A grand jury recommended charges against Sills after the case was presented.

Sills, who is from Guernsey County, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022 following a collegiate career at West Virginia (2016-19) and Oklahoma State (2020-21) and was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection (2020, 2021) and a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018. The offensive lineman appeared in the Eagles' 20-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals on October 9, his only appearance during the 2022 season.

The indictment comes 11 days before the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12. The team had not yet publicly commented on the indictment at the time of publication Wednesday morning.