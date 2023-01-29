Kelce Brothers Set To Make History In Super Bowl LVII
By Jason Hall
January 30, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will make NFL history in Super Bowl LVII at Allegiant Stadium next month.
The Kelces will be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl matchup after both of their teams won their respective conference championships on Sunday (January 29), Sports Illustrated reports. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also acknowledged their mother, Donna Kelce, as the first to have two sons play against each other in a Super Bowl matchup.
Jason's Eagles clinched their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history with a 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday afternoon. The All-Pro center was part of a Philadelphia offensive line that cleared the way for three rushing touchdowns, which included two by running back Miles Sanders, one by running back Boston Scott and one by quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The KELCE BOWL is on!— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 30, 2023
Jason and Travis will become the first set of brothers to play on opposite teams in the same Super Bowl 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CogAy9e2Bs
At Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4GSSeykGQD— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 30, 2023
Travis' Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 29) to clinch their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. The All-Pro tight end finished the game with 78 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.
Both Jason and Travis have each previously won a Super Bowl, with Jason's Eagles winning Super Bowl LII and Travis' Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV.
The Kelces will be the first pair of brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl, however, won't be the first on opposing sides. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh defeated his brother, then-San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh, in Super Bowl XLVII.