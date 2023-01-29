Kelce Brothers Set To Make History In Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will make NFL history in Super Bowl LVII at Allegiant Stadium next month.

The Kelces will be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl matchup after both of their teams won their respective conference championships on Sunday (January 29), Sports Illustrated reports. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also acknowledged their mother, Donna Kelce, as the first to have two sons play against each other in a Super Bowl matchup.

Jason's Eagles clinched their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history with a 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday afternoon. The All-Pro center was part of a Philadelphia offensive line that cleared the way for three rushing touchdowns, which included two by running back Miles Sanders, one by running back Boston Scott and one by quarterback Jalen Hurts.