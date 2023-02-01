FBI Searches President Biden's Delaware Home

By Jason Hall

February 1, 2023

President Biden Delivers Remarks On Federal Response To Hurricane Ian
Photo: Getty Images

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting a search of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home amid the beginning of a special counsel investigation into his handling of classified materials.

President' Biden's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, confirmed that the "planned search" conducted by the Department of Justice" is taking place "with the President's full support and cooperation" in a statement obtained by CNN Wednesday (February 1) morning.

“Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,” Bauer said. “The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search.”

Reporters positioned in Rehoboth Beach said black sport utility vehicles and sedans were seen arriving at Biden's home Wednesday morning. Federal agents had previously searched properties associated with the president in relation to classified material on two occasions.

The FBI had previously searched Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on January 20 and yielded what Bauer described as multiple items containing classified material.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

