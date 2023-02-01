Florida Is Home To Some Of The Best Kid-Friendly Vacation Spots

If you're raising kids, chances are they'll be right with you when you go on vacation. Luckily, there are plenty of cities and towns that cater to families. For those planning their next family outing, look no further than LawnLove. They found the best kid-friendly vacation spots in the country, which includes three popular Florida destinations in the Top 10.

The highest-ranking one is Orlando at No. 2! This is no surprise since it's home to world-renowned Disney World, Universal Studios, and other exhilarating theme parks. The City Beautiful also got a shoutout for having the most family-friendly accommodations.