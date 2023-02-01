Michigan Woman Wins Big Using $5 Coupon On Lottery Ticket

A Michigan woman recently spent just $5 for a lottery ticket and won thousands.

The unidentified lottery winner used a $5 free play coupon to purchase a Pick-Six ticket at the Beverage Expression West Road in Trenton —and she ended up holding a winning ticket worth $300,000. "I purchased the ticket on New Year's Eve using a $5 free play coupon I won playing the second chance games," the woman told Michigan Lottery officials. "I scratched the ticket when I got in my car, and when I saw I'd won $300,000, I couldn't believe it! I looked the ticket over multiple times and scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm the amount. When the $300,000 came up on the screen with confetti, I called my family and friends to tell them the good news!"

Despite her excitement, the 41-year-old woman did not rush to claim her prize. In fact, she only recently turned the in the ticket. She plans on using her winnings to pay bills, take a vacation and save her money —presumably in that order.

A few months ago, another Michigan woman got lucky when a last-minute decision led her to winning a huge Powerball prize. Her last-minute decision to add on Power Play ended up doubling her winnings.