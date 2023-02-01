Pete Davidson Unveils Bold Buzzed Look, Debuts Shaved Head

By Sarah Tate

February 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Pete Davidson is rocking a whole new look! The former Saturday Night Live star unveiled his shaved head while out enjoying a basketball game in New York City.

Davidson, just back from a vacation with co-star and rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, stepped out to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (January 31) where he sat courtside to watch the New York Knicks take on the Los Angeles Lakers, per Page Six. The 29-year-old King of Staten Island star kept his look casual, wearing a gray velour tracksuit, white T-shirt and oversized sunglasses.

It was his hair, however, that got the most attention — or, rather, the lack thereof. Davidson traded his previously brunet and bleached locks to something a bit more streamlined, rocking a completely shaved head.

The Knicks' shared a photo on social media of the SNL alum next to fellow comedians John Stewart and Hasan Minhaj enjoying the game. Davidson was also pictured talking animatedly to Stewart, whom he has known for years.

Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks
Photo: Getty Images

Davidson's NBA night out comes shortly after he and rumored flame Wonders traveled to Hawaii in January, per Entertainment Tonight. The pair met on the set of their film Bodies Bodies Bodies and have since been seen spending time together, including being spotted kissing at Universal Studios Hollywood. A source said they "have been spending a lot of time together and like each other a lot," adding, "They're both funny so they laugh a lot together and their connection is natural.

Davidson has most recently been romantically linked to model Emily Ratajkoswki, months after he split from former girlfriend Kim Kardashian after nine months of dating.

