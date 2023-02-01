Priscilla Presley's Home Was A No-Elvis Zone During Son's Childhood

Priscilla Presley's son Navarone Garibaldi is stepping into the spotlight in a rare occurrence to shed some light on his childhood and career.

"A lot of people know about me. But they don't know me," Garibaldi told People. The 35-year-old musician has spent much of his upbringing in the shadows thanks to his mega-famous family. "I got in trouble more than everybody else, because kids' parents would find out who my mom was, and they'd want a reason to talk to her. I wasn't very comfortable with it," he said.

It wasn't until the death of his half sister Lisa Marie Presley that he opened up to the public about his family and relationship with her. "Big sister… i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side. I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words," he wrote on Instagram the day after her death, alongside a throwback photo of the two.