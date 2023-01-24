Lisa Marie Presley Had Secret Granddaughter At Time Of Her Death

During Lisa Marie Presley's memorial at Graceland on Sunday (January 22), her daughter Riley Keough and her husband of seven years Ben Smith-Petersen revealed they welcomed a daughter.

Smith-Petersen alluded to their baby while reading a letter from Keough at Presley's memorial service in Memphis over the weekend, Page Six reports.

"Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Keough wrote in her letter to her late mother. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."

It still remains unclear when Keough, 33, and Smith-Petersen welcomed their daughter, or what her name is. This child is the first-known great-grandchild of Elvis Presley. Keough is among four of Lisa Marie's children. Her brother, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020 at 28 years old. Lisa Marie had two other children with ex-husband Michael Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, both 14 years old.

Keough, who is starring in the Daisy Jones & The Six series dropping in March, and Smith-Petersen first met in 2012 while working on Mad Max: Fury Road, Us Weekly reports. "Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, 'I could see myself having kids with this person.' It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool," she said in 2016. They got engaged in August 2014 and tied the knot the next February.