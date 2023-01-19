Austin Butler's 'Elvis' Accent 'Might Remain Forever'

Austin Butler's Elvis accent might be here to stay.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actor caused a stir during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture last week when he stood on stage speaking in that Memphis drawl he's been talking in for the past few years thanks to his role in Elvis. The internet was quick to quip about "When tf is Austin Butler going to DROP THE ELVIS ACCENT!"

Butler was even asked about it by reporters after the award show. "Yeah, I didn't even think about it. I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot. I often liken it to when someone lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus in life so I'm sure that there are just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way," he said.