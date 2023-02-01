This Bakery Serves The Best Croissants In Missouri

Nothing pairs with coffee quite like that of a flaky, warm, croissant. The Parisian delicacy often dipped in coffee and chocolate can be served in many different ways. Some bakeries make their croissants with jams and cremes in the middle, while others cut them in half and fill them with a plethora of meats, cheeses, sauces, and more! Despite the make-up of this meal being so versatile, there is one restaurant in Missouri that undeniably serves it better than all of the rest.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best croissant in all of Missouri can be found at the Nathaniel Reid Bakery in St. Louis.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best croissant in all of Missouri:

"Nathaniel Reid Bakery, which is a staple in Saint Louis, is an award-winning bakery that is known for its superb savory dishes and exquisite pastries, such as croissants. One Yelp reviewer loved the croissants so much when they visited that they said it was, "Hands down the best croissant I have ever had." Tip: Nathaniel Reid's menu changes with the season, so if you are looking for a specific flavor be sure to take a peek at their current selection online before you make the trip out."

For more information regarding the best croissant in every state visit eatthisnotthat.com.