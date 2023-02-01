This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner

Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered.

Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to compile a list of the best hole-in-the-wall diner in each state. According to the site, "There are a ton of great local joints serving cheap, tasty eats, but if you're not careful, you might drive right past them."

So which North Carolina restaurant was named the best hole-in-the-wall diner in the state?

Carolina's Diner

With a name like that, it's no surprise that Carolina's Diner in Greensboro earned a spot on the list to represent North Carolina. As the restaurant's website states, "the best memories are made around the table," with plenty of classic diner fare to keep you satisfied. Cheapism suggests ordering biscuits and gravy, country fried steak and eggs, and the Route 66 Skillet that is "enough to feed two."

Carolina's Diner is located at 7303 Cessna Drive in Greensboro.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Locals go to Carolina's Diner for the clean interior, fast service, and cheap, classic diner meals. The retro '50s look of the place is a nice bonus, but be prepared to wait for a table — since there isn't much of a waiting area, that might mean standing outside."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best hidden gem diners around the country.