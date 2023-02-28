This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant

America is a melting pot of different cultures coming together and highlighting the best of what they have to offer, especially when it comes to restaurants showcasing cuisines from around the world.

Cheapism found the best hidden gem Mexican restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the top hole-in-the-wall spot in each state and Washington, D.C. From food trucks and street carts to restaurants tucked away in paths less traveled, you can find incredible Mexican cuisine in the most unlikely places.

So which eatery was named South Carolina's best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant?

Taqueria Guiri Guiri

Located in Anderson, about a half-hour drive from Clemson, Taqueria Guiri Guiri earned rave reviews on Yelp for its incredible and authentic Mexican food, with one reviewer calling the tacos the "best tacos I've had this side of the country."

The site suggests trying the bacon-wrapped burrito Guiri Guiri or the flautas ahogadas, covered in salsa verde.

Taqueria Guiri Guiri is located at 114 W Fredericks Street in Anderson.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"The exterior of Taqueria Guiri Guiri doesn't inspire much confidence with its name spray painted on the side of the building, but the interior is cozy with orange walls. A little attached and covered patio makes a nice addition for al fresco dining. It's a little hard to find, 'but that doesn't matter once you have had what they offer inside!'"

Check out Cheapism's full list to read up on the best hidden gem Mexican restaurants in the country.