This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona To Impress Your Date

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and people all over will be going on dates. If you're trying hard to impress your special someone, there's definitely a place in Arizona to do just that.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date. The website states, "From romantic settings with breathtaking views to menus featuring some of the country's finest dishes, these US restaurants tick all the boxes. We've done the hard work and rounded up the most impressive restaurants in every state to help you spark a new romance or fall in love all over again."

According to the list, the best restaurant for impressing your date in Arizona is Kai in Phoenix. The eatery is the only AAA Five Diamond restaurant and it's sure to make an impression! The website explains:

"Kai, which means ‘seed’ in the Pima language, is the only AAA Five Diamond restaurant in Arizona. The Native American-influenced menu isn't cheap, but it is certainly an experience. If you choose the tasting menu, you’ll be able to feast on the likes of escargot, grilled tenderloin of tribal buffalo, and Wagyu beef with chimichurri, all while gazing out onto beautiful views."

Check out the full list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date on LoveFOOD's website.