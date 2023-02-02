2 More Portillo's Locations Are Coming To Texas!

Days after the grand opening of the first Portillo's location in Texas, the iconic Chicago-based restaurant announced plans to open two more locations in the Lone Star State.

Later this year, you'll be able to grab Italian Beef in Arlington or hot dogs in Allen, Portillo's announced on Facebook on Thursday (February 2). The 7,800-square-foot Arlington location will be located off I-20 on South Cooper while the Allen restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets.

"Franks to the many requests from our top dog fans, we are building our second (and third) location in the Lone Star State. Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill," Portillo's wrote in a news release.

Portillo's is encouraging residents to sign up here (Arlington) and here (Allen) for the chance to be invited to a free sneak peek meal before the grand opening.