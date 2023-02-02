2023 Grammys Will Honor 50 Years Of Hip-Hop With Tribute By A-List Artists
By Tony M. Centeno
February 2, 2023
The 2023 Grammys will pay homage to 50 years of Hip-Hop with a star-studded tribute featuring artists who've made an incredible impact on the culture.
On Thursday, February 2, Billboard reported the plans for the Recording Academy's dedication to the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. LL Cool J will introduce the massive performance, which will feature over two dozen artists from each generation of the iconic genre. Questlove will produce the segment with Jesse Collins, Patrick Menton of Fulwell 73, creative producer Fatima Robinson, and Questlove’s manager Shawn Gee. He will also serve as the music director while The Roots provide the sounds and Black Thought narrates the show.
“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our yearlong celebration of this essential genre of music.”
The once-in-a-lifetime performance set will feature appearances from Grandmaster Flash, Rahiem, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, Public Enemy, De La Soul, Queen Latifah, Rakim, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Method Man, Scarface, Too $hort, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, Missy Elliott, Big Boi, The LOX, Swizz Beatz, Nelly, Lil Wayne, DJ Drama, Future, Lil Baby and GloRilla.
It's the latest set to be announced by the Recording Academy. At the beginning of February, the Grammys revealed that Quavo will deliver a rare performance of his tribute song to TakeOff along with the Maverick City Music choir during the show's In Memorium segment.
The 2023 Grammys are happening on Sunday, February 5 live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST