The 2023 Grammys will pay homage to 50 years of Hip-Hop with a star-studded tribute featuring artists who've made an incredible impact on the culture.



On Thursday, February 2, Billboard reported the plans for the Recording Academy's dedication to the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. LL Cool J will introduce the massive performance, which will feature over two dozen artists from each generation of the iconic genre. Questlove will produce the segment with Jesse Collins, Patrick Menton of Fulwell 73, creative producer Fatima Robinson, and Questlove’s manager Shawn Gee. He will also serve as the music director while The Roots provide the sounds and Black Thought narrates the show.