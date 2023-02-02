Quavo Will Honor TakeOff During Special Tribute At The 2023 Grammys
By Tony M. Centeno
February 2, 2023
It would be a crime if the Grammys didn't do something to honor the artists who passed away, especially TakeOff. In an effort to pay homage to the fallen rapper, Quavo will be in the building for a special performance.
On Wednesday, February 1, the Recording Academy revealed the lineup for its annual In Memorium segment. The awards show usually takes time out during its live broadcast to honor all the musicians we lost since the previous show. Quavo is expected to hit the stage and perform his recent tribute to "Without You" along with the Maverick City Choir.
During this year's In Memoriam #GRAMMYs segment, @MavCityMusic will join @QuavoStuntin for "Without You" as they remember the life and legacy of Takeoff.
Watch the GRAMMYs LIVE on @CBS this Sunday Feb. 5th:
“Tears rolling down my eyes, can’t tell you how many times I cried," Quavo raps on the emotional track. "Days ain’t the same without you, I don’t know if I’m the same without you."
Quavo teamed up with Murda Beatz, Zaytoven and Mike Dean. He released the record two months after he lost his nephew. TakeOff, born Kirshnik Ball, was shot and killed during a shooting in downtown Houston. The alleged shooter Patrick Clark was arrested and charged with murder last month. Clark was reportedly planning to leave the country when cops apprehended him. Police caught found an expedited passport and a stash of cash in his possession. He was initially held on a $2 million bond but Clark's lawyer was able to get it reduced down to $1 million. Earlier this month, he made bail and was released from jail.
The 2023 Grammy Awards is happening on Sunday, February 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.