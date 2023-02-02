Quavo Will Honor TakeOff During Special Tribute At The 2023 Grammys

“Tears rolling down my eyes, can’t tell you how many times I cried," Quavo raps on the emotional track. "Days ain’t the same without you, I don’t know if I’m the same without you."



Quavo teamed up with Murda Beatz, Zaytoven and Mike Dean. He released the record two months after he lost his nephew. TakeOff, born Kirshnik Ball, was shot and killed during a shooting in downtown Houston. The alleged shooter Patrick Clark was arrested and charged with murder last month. Clark was reportedly planning to leave the country when cops apprehended him. Police caught found an expedited passport and a stash of cash in his possession. He was initially held on a $2 million bond but Clark's lawyer was able to get it reduced down to $1 million. Earlier this month, he made bail and was released from jail.



The 2023 Grammy Awards is happening on Sunday, February 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.