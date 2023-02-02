Diddy Agrees To Make A New Hit In Super Bowl Commercial Preview

By Tony M. Centeno

February 2, 2023

Diddy
Photo: Getty Images

Diddy does *not* make jingles for commercials, but he will crank out a hit if the price is right.

On Monday, January 31, Uber One dropped a preview of its Super Bowl commercial starring the music mogul. In it, you can see three executives in a meeting with the "Gotta Move On" artist, who has his right-hand man speak for him as they try to get him to make a jingle. The Love Records founder stares menacingly as they attempt to recruit him for the job. It wasn't until they changed their verbiage from "jingle" to "hit" that Brother Love appeared to look interested.

“Diddy does do hits,” the bodyguard responds. “Diddy is excited.”

“Meet me at the studio,” Diddy said as he left the room to get started.

There's no telling what we'll see in Diddy's upcoming ad, but it's possible that we could receive a preview of a new song. Last April, the veteran artist teased his unreleased collaboration with The Weeknd in a Beats by Dre commercial featuring NFL star Kayvon Thibodeaux.

His upcoming commercial is set to air during Super Bowl LVII on February 12. Diddy isn't the only rap artist that's set to star in a Super Bowl commercial this year. Prior to the preview, Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow teamed up to tease their hilarious Doritos ad ahead of the big game. Cardi B and Offset were also spotted filming a spot for McDonald's last month.

Super Bowl LVII is going down on Sunday, February 12. Actress Sheryl Lee-Ralph, Babyface and Chris Stapleton will open the game followed by Rihanna, who will perform solo during the halftime show for first time.

