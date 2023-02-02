Dr. Dre 'Thrilled' About 'The Chronic' Album's Return To Streaming Services

“I am thrilled to bring The Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records,” Dre said. “Working alongside my longtime colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me.”



Fans can cop the fresh collection of hoodies, sweatshirts and t-shirts based on the album exclusively on Interscope's website. The merch is expected to ship on March 10. The Chronic was one of several classic Death Row projects that were removed from all platforms last year shortly after Snoop Dogg acquired the historic record label. Snoop said he pulled the albums to prepare for a special Death Row-centric streaming service, which would feature the label's entire library of classics.



“So what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu," Snoop told told Drink Champs last year. It’ll be a Death Row app, and the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”



As of this report, Snoop's Death Row app hasn't been finalized. While Dre's album has returned, Snoop's albums like Doggystyle and others are still not available for streaming. While you wait for the other Death Row classics return, stream The Chronic on iHeartRadio now.

