A new season of Outer Banks is just days away!

Netflix released Thursday (February 2) the official trailer for Season 3 — and it does not disappoint. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer shares a glimpse of a heart-stopping journey where the friend group — Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), John B (Chase Stokes), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) — are forced to live on a deserted island. At the end of Season 2, we were left on a cliffhanger where we discovered that John B's father wasn't actually dead. Season 3 will chronicle that relationship between the two, plus touch on a few other relationships, including Sarah and her father, JJ and Kiara, John B and Sarah, and Cleo and Pope.

There's also an intimidating newcomer in the mix, a Caribbean Don, who enlists the group to go on yet another treasure hunt. "You and your friends hold the key to the ultimate conquest, El Dorado. And that, my young friend, is my destiny," said the Caribbean Don, played by Andy McQueen.

The new trailer comes about a month after the streaming giant revealed the first look at the new season. Here's Netflix's official synopsis of Season 3:

After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.

Outer Banks Season 3 will drop on Netflix on February 23. Watch the official trailer below: