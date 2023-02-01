Netflix Reveals First Details About Crackdown On Password Sharing

We all know that Netflix is trying to crack down on password sharing — and now, new details are emerging on just how exactly the streaming giant will do it.

Netflix updated its FAQ site for countries at the center of the crackdown, including Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. The U.S. could be on this list as soon as the first quarter, Yahoo! Finance reports. "Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly. Today's widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business," Netflix said in its quarterly letter to shareholders at the end of last month.

Sooo... what does this mean for you?

Long story short, you can still share your Netflix password with family and friends and even your ex-boyfriend — but they have to live in the same household as the primary account holder (yikes!). How does this work? Each Netflix account will need to determine a "primary household" and every other user (or person with access to the password) will need to log in using that primary household's Wi-Fi network at least once every 31 days to prevent your account from being blocked.

How does Netflix know if you're on the same Wi-Fi network as the primary household? The streaming giant uses information like your IP address, device ID and account activity.

If you're consistently accessing "your" Netflix account from a Wi-Fi network different than that of the primary household, your account will likely be blocked. Same goes if someone signs in on a device not in the primary household.

There are ways to get around being blocked, however. The primary account holder has an added responsibility in addition to fielding the monthly cost of the streamer — they need to verify new devices using a temporary code. This will allow users to watch Netflix for a week straight — even if they're not in the same household. It still remains unclear how many temporary codes can be handed out at any given time, though.

May the odds be ever in your favor!

More Netflix news

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In February 2023

Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In February 2023

Your Fav Reality Stars Are Looking For Their 'Perfect Match' On New Netflix Dating Show