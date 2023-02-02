New Mexico Has One Of The World's Most Beautiful McDonald's Restaurants

By Ginny Reese

February 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Many people can spot the famous golden arches of a McDonald's restaurant from miles away. However, some McDonald's locations are a bit unusual and may not don the traditional red and yellow colors that people have come to know.

Architectural Digest compiled a list of the 13 most beautiful McDonald's in the world. The website states, "As one of the largest fast food chains in the world, the popular eatery has a surprisingly expansive collection of restaurants in interesting, unique, and downright extraordinary buildings. Some get their beauty from ornate architectural details, other from their expressive adaptions that honor a local environment or culture—either way, the results are remarkable."

According to the list, one of the most beautiful McDonald's restaurants in the world is right here in New Mexico. Located in Roswell is a non-traditional McDonald's that looks like a flying saucer! The website explains:

"Roswell is usually heralded as “The Alien Capital of the World,” so the burger chain certainly leaned into the theme with this restaurant. Complete with holographic lighting, it’s unsurprisingly the only location shaped like a flying saucer."

Check out the full list of the 13 most beautiful McDonald's restaurants in the world on Architectural Digest's website.

