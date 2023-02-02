Steelers Bring Back Iconic Heinz Field Piece To Acrisure Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing "at least one of" the iconic Heinz ketchup bottles back to the renamed Acrisure Stadium in 2023, team owner Art Rooney II told WPXI's Jenna Harner on Wednesday (February 1).

“At least one of the ketchup bottles is going to reappear here at the new Heinz Gate, which is the old Gate C,” Rooney said. “The Heinz folks renamed that gate, and we’re working on having one of the ketchup bottles displayed over there.”

The Steelers announced the name change from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium last July amid a naming rights agreement with the Michigan based insurance company. Video footage shared by CBS Pittsburgh news photographer Scott Danka showed one of the iconic Heinz ketchup bottles being taken down during the transitional process.