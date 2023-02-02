Steelers Bring Back Iconic Heinz Field Piece To Acrisure Stadium

By Jason Hall

February 2, 2023

Pittsburgh Cityscapes And City Views
Photo: Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing "at least one of" the iconic Heinz ketchup bottles back to the renamed Acrisure Stadium in 2023, team owner Art Rooney II told WPXI's Jenna Harner on Wednesday (February 1).

“At least one of the ketchup bottles is going to reappear here at the new Heinz Gate, which is the old Gate C,” Rooney said. “The Heinz folks renamed that gate, and we’re working on having one of the ketchup bottles displayed over there.”

The Steelers announced the name change from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium last July amid a naming rights agreement with the Michigan based insurance company. Video footage shared by CBS Pittsburgh news photographer Scott Danka showed one of the iconic Heinz ketchup bottles being taken down during the transitional process.

"One ketchup bottle down," Danka tweeted at the time.

Heinz Field -- initially named after the Pittsburgh based company -- opened in 2001 and replaced Three Rivers Stadium -- which was also replaced by PNC Park as the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates -- as the home of the Steelers.

The Steelers have won two Super Bowls (XL, XLIII), three AFC championships (2005, 2008, 2010) and 10 division titles (2001, 2002, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2020), while the Panthers have won three conference titles (2004, 2010, 2021) and two division titles (2004, 2010, 2021), since its opening.

