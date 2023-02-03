H-E-B's First Two-Story Location Will Soon Open In This Texas City

One Texas city will soon get a massive, 2-story H-E-B. KSAT reported that the new store is slated to open later this month. The new H-E-B will be on Lake Austin Boulevard in Austin, and it's scheduled to open on Wednesday, February 15th.

According to a news release, the new location will be a whopping 97,000 square feet and will house a True Texas BBQ restaurant, SouthFlo Pizza restaurant, and a coffee shop. The store will have H-E-B's distinctive features such as curbside pickup and home delivery, a full service pharmacy, an H-E-B Brand Shop with themed merchandise, a bakery, a deli, and so much more.

The store will have three elevators alone with an open stairway and multiple escalators to get between levels. There will even be cart escalators!

The location will have underground parking, and a pedestrian-friendly perimeter with sidewalks to make it easy for customers to walk and bike to the store.

The news release states, "Design also will involve several environmental sustainability elements such as energy-efficient refrigeration with condensation capture for landscape irrigation as well as rooftop solar panels and EV chargers, which will be installed soon after the store opens."

Learn more about the new H-E-B location on the grocery chain's website.