Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's surprise vow renewal this week. According to Page Six, the royal couple had a "wonderful time" supporting Ellen and Portia as they renewed their vows in a surprise ceremony set up by de Rossi during her birthday. “They indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia’s birthday and the couple’s vow renewal," an insider told the outlet, adding that the couples are "close friends."

DeGeneres shared a video of the vow renewal on The Ellen Show's YouTube page, teasing a clip from the big day on social media alongside a sweet message thanking Brandi Carlile for performing and Kris Jenner for officiating. "Portia surprised my at her birthday part by renewing our vows," she said. "Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday."

In the video, fans spotted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amongst the crowd as they watched Jenner officiate the ceremony. Other famous guests included Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom. The outing comes after Prince Harry released his bombshell memoir Spare in January. The book reportedly worsened the rift between Harry and his brother Prince William. “William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted," a royal insider said. "He’s trying to move on with his life." The source added that “there has been a massive breach of trust” due to the “leaking” of certain stories.