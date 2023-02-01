Prince William Says Prince Harry Is 'Not To Be Trusted' After 'Spare'

If you've been following royal family news over the past 5 years, you know that the relationship between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry has been a hot topic. Not only did Harry reveal some major bombshells about the demise of their relationship in his Netlifx docuseries Harry & Meghan, but he spilled even more details about his older brother in his recently released tell-all memoir Spare.

In the best-selling book, which hit shelves on January 10th, Harry revealed Prince William actually told him to not marry Meghan Markle and claims he even physically attacked him and knocked him to the ground during an argument over his marriage to the actress. According to a royal insider, Prince William has lost Harry's trust following the release of his memoir and Netflix show. “William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted," the insider told Us Weekly. "He’s trying to move on with his life." The source added that “there has been a massive breach of trust” due to the “leaking” of certain stories.

Another insider told the outlet that Prince William "has made no effort to speak to Harry" since the release of Spare earlier this month. During the promo tour for the book, Harry revealed that he hopes William and their father King Charles will apologize for the way they treated him and Markle as they faced backlash from the UK media and were hounded by paparazzi. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," he said in an ITV interview. "Every single time I tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," he said. "You know, the family motto is: 'Never complain, never explain.' But it's just a motto. It doesn't really hold."