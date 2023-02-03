This Is Michigan’s Most Romantic Hotel

Sometimes a night or two away from home is just what the doctor ordered, whether it's to celebrate an anniversary, Valentine's Day, or just because!

Luckily, Reader's Digest recently took the guesswork out of finding the perfect place to stay that will match all your lovey-dovey vibes. The publication has compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in the United States, and one very special Michigan spot made the list: the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Here's what they had to say about it:

"The beloved romantic classic film Somewhere In Time was filmed largely in the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, and it is easy to imagine why from the moment you first see the majestic hotel that still retains the charm of a bygone era. The hotel is a National Historic Landmark that offers guests every modern luxury. Whether you want to play tennis, bike around the island, or enjoy the pleasures of an afternoon tea, you and your significant other can enjoy the finer things in life here."

No matter what your idea of romance is —soaking in a heart-shaped tub, strolling through a vineyard, or snuggling up to watch the Northern Lights dance above you— there is a hotel for you, even if it isn't in Michigan. If you're planning on traveling outside the state for your romantic getaway, be sure to check out the complete list from Reader's Digest.