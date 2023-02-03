This Is Minnesota’s Most Romantic Hotel

Sometimes a night or two away from home is just what the doctor ordered, whether it's to celebrate an anniversary, Valentine's Day, or just because!

Luckily, Reader's Digest recently took the guesswork out of finding the perfect place to stay that will match all your lovey-dovey vibes. The publication has compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in the United States, and one very special Minnesota spot made the list: Grandview Lodge in Brainerd. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Located in Brainerd, the Grandview Lodge sits on several hundred acres where guests can enjoy privacy while savoring scenic views of the gorgeous area. A printable resort map helps couples make the most of the outdoors activities while also enabling them to be independent. The accommodations are focused on comfort, while the grounds offer fun activities like golf."

No matter what your idea of romance is —soaking in a heart-shaped tub, strolling through a vineyard, or snuggling up to watch the Northern Lights dance above you— there is a hotel for you, even if it isn't in Minnesota. If you're planning on traveling outside the state for your romantic getaway, be sure to check out the complete list from Reader's Digest.