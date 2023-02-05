Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Arrested

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was reportedly arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, an anonymous source told sports talk host Andy Slater.

Davis, who infamously retired during the first half of a game in 2018, was reportedly found "sleeping on the shoulder of the road" after crashing his vehicle "into a disabled car," which then collided with the person next to it, the source, citing police, told Slater. The 34-year-old reportedly told police he was coming from a club and had two mixed drinks prior to driving the vehicle.

Davis also reportedly told officers, "I was tired," when asked why he was found sleeping on the road. The person in the vehicle struck by Davis' car was reportedly taken to a hospital to be treated for multiple injuries.