Former NFL Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Arrested
By Jason Hall
February 5, 2023
Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was reportedly arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, an anonymous source told sports talk host Andy Slater.
Davis, who infamously retired during the first half of a game in 2018, was reportedly found "sleeping on the shoulder of the road" after crashing his vehicle "into a disabled car," which then collided with the person next to it, the source, citing police, told Slater. The 34-year-old reportedly told police he was coming from a club and had two mixed drinks prior to driving the vehicle.
Davis also reportedly told officers, "I was tired," when asked why he was found sleeping on the road. The person in the vehicle struck by Davis' car was reportedly taken to a hospital to be treated for multiple injuries.
Davis was a two-time Pro Bowl selection during his 10-year NFL career, which abruptly ended after he removed himself from the Buffalo Bills' Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, stating that he was "done" at the time. The veteran cornerback issued a statement after the game confirming his retirement, which was met with criticism by some teammates and media members.
Davis was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 25 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft after a decorated collegiate career at Illinois, which included being a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2007 and 2008. The Washington, D.C. native spent his first three seasons with the Dolphins before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts, spending six seasons with the franchise, which included being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015.
Davis is also the younger brother of former All-Pro tight end and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis.