NFL Issues Ruling After Josh Sills' Indictment On Serious Charges

By Jason Hall

February 1, 2023

NFL: AUG 27 Preseason - Eagles at Dolphins
Photo: Getty Images

The National Football League has placed Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List following news of his indictment in relation to rape and kidnapping charges, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

"Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the List," Rapoport tweeted. "It will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy."

The Eagles also issued a statement obtained by 6ABC in response to the indictment.

"The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills," the team said. "We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."

Sills, 25, is accused of forcibly restraining and raping a woman in December 2019 during an alleged incident immediately reported to the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office, which led to a "detailed investigation," the Ohio Attorney General's Office, which is leading the investigation, announced in a statement obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday (February 1). A grand jury recommended charges against Sills after the case was presented.

Sills, who is from Guernsey County, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022 following a collegiate career at West Virginia (2016-19) and Oklahoma State (2020-21) and was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection (2020, 2021) and a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018. The offensive lineman appeared in the Eagles' 20-17 win against the Arizona Cardinals on October 9, his only appearance during the 2022 season.

The indictment comes 11 days before the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12.

