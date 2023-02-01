NFL Issues Ruling After Josh Sills' Indictment On Serious Charges

The National Football League has placed Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills on the Commissioner Exempt List following news of his indictment in relation to rape and kidnapping charges, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

"Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the List," Rapoport tweeted. "It will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy."

The Eagles also issued a statement obtained by 6ABC in response to the indictment.

"The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills," the team said. "We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time."