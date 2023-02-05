Harry Styles Shows Some Skin In His Jaw-Dropping Grammy Look
By Ginny Reese
February 6, 2023
Harry Styles hit the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in a show-stopping, sparkly look. He turned heads with his bedazzled, multi-colored jumpsuit by EgonLab x Swarovski while baring his full chest to the crowd. Styles showed that he's never afraid to step outside of the box with his red carpet looks.
The singer-songwriter accessorized the jumpsuit with a series of layered necklaces and several rings. The jumpsuit featured a dramatically low scoop neckline that showed off many of his tattoos, and even his nipples. He finished off the look with some simple white boots.
Check out Style's red carpet look below:
It was announced on Sunday (January 29th) that the singer would be hitting the stage to perform a set for this year's Grammy Awards alongside Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Luke Combs, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Mary J. Blige, and many others.
The "Sign of the Times" singer is nominated for six awards during music's biggest night, including Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry's House), Best Solo Performance ("As It Was"), Album of the Year (Harry's House), Song of the Year ("As It Was"), Best Music Video ("As It Was"), and Record of the Year ("As It Was"). Styles performed "Watermelon Sugar" at the 63rd Grammy Awards where he won his first award for best solo performance.