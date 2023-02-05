Harry Styles Shows Some Skin In His Jaw-Dropping Grammy Look

Harry Styles hit the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in a show-stopping, sparkly look. He turned heads with his bedazzled, multi-colored jumpsuit by EgonLab x Swarovski while baring his full chest to the crowd. Styles showed that he's never afraid to step outside of the box with his red carpet looks.

The singer-songwriter accessorized the jumpsuit with a series of layered necklaces and several rings. The jumpsuit featured a dramatically low scoop neckline that showed off many of his tattoos, and even his nipples. He finished off the look with some simple white boots.

Check out Style's red carpet look below: