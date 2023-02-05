Taylor Swift's 2023 Grammy Outfit Perfectly Embodies Her 'Midnights' Era

Taylor Swift hit the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in style on Sunday (February 5), turning heads in a must-see outfit that perfectly captured the essence of her Midnights era.

Swift was fully "Bejeweled" in a stunning custom Roberto Cavalli look, with the two-piece dark blue gown covered in starry sparkles along the long-sleeved crop top and floor-length skirt, per E! News. She completed her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, statement earrings and Guiseppe Zanotti heels. Wearing her hair pulled back, Swift's bangs framed her stunning sparkling blue eye look, the simple makeup topped off with a classic Taylor Swift red lip.