Taylor Swift's 2023 Grammy Outfit Perfectly Embodies Her 'Midnights' Era
By Sarah Tate
February 6, 2023
Taylor Swift hit the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in style on Sunday (February 5), turning heads in a must-see outfit that perfectly captured the essence of her Midnights era.
Swift was fully "Bejeweled" in a stunning custom Roberto Cavalli look, with the two-piece dark blue gown covered in starry sparkles along the long-sleeved crop top and floor-length skirt, per E! News. She completed her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, statement earrings and Guiseppe Zanotti heels. Wearing her hair pulled back, Swift's bangs framed her stunning sparkling blue eye look, the simple makeup topped off with a classic Taylor Swift red lip.
Swift was nominated for four awards during music's biggest night, Song of the Year ("All Too Well: The Short Film"), Best Country Song ("I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault), Best Song Written For Visual Media ("Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing) and Best Music Video ("All Too Well" The Short Film"), the latter of which she took home the trophy for prior to the start of the show.
The "Lavender Haze" singer is also gearing up to hit the road for her massive Eras world tour that will feature the biggest hits from throughout her career.