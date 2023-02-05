Harry Styles Turns Grammys Into Harry’s House With Jaw-Dropping Performance

By Ginny Reese

February 6, 2023

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles took the stage by storm with his mesmerizing performance of "As It Was" at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday evening (February 5th). The singer-songwriter brought his signature charm and style to the show, captivating the audience with his powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence.

The performance had several nods to the song's music video, complete with a revolving red stage and similar choreography. He wore a silver fringed outfit that moved to the groove right along with him as he danced across the stage.

Earlier in the evening, he turned heads with his bedazzled, multi-colored jumpsuit by EgonLab x Swarovski while baring his full chest to the crowd on the pre-show red carpet.

It was announced on Sunday (January 29th) that the singer would be hitting the stage to perform a set for this year's Grammy Awards alongside Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Luke Combs, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Mary J. Blige, and many others.

The "Sign of the Times" singer is nominated for six awards during music's biggest night, including Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry's House), Best Solo Performance ("As It Was"), Album of the Year (Harry's House), Song of the Year ("As It Was"), Best Music Video ("As It Was"), and Record of the Year ("As It Was"). Styles performed "Watermelon Sugar" at the 63rd Grammy Awards where he won his first award for best solo performance.

Before his performance, Styles had already taken home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House.

Harry Styles
