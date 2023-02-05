Sam Smith And Kim Petras Deliver 'Fiery' Grammy Performance Of 'Unholy'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras lit up the stage at the 65th Grammy Awards with a flaming-hot performance of "Unholy." The duo had the crowd dancing and singing along as they showcased powerful vocals and an electric atmosphere.

It was announced that the singers would be hitting the stage to perform a set for this year's Grammy Awards alongside Harry Styles, Luke Combs, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Mary J. Blige, and many others. And boy did they deliver!

Earlier in the evening, Smith and Petras grabbed everyone's attention with head-to-toe bright red ensembles on the pre-show red carpet with an entire squad to accompany them. Smith's attention-grabbing outfit was complete with a billowing cape, a top hat, and a cane. Petras rocked a red veil and stunning statement necklace with a beautiful red dress.