Sam Smith And Kim Petras Deliver 'Fiery' Grammy Performance Of 'Unholy'

By Ginny Reese

February 6, 2023

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Sam Smith and Kim Petras lit up the stage at the 65th Grammy Awards with a flaming-hot performance of "Unholy." The duo had the crowd dancing and singing along as they showcased powerful vocals and an electric atmosphere.

It was announced that the singers would be hitting the stage to perform a set for this year's Grammy Awards alongside Harry Styles, Luke Combs, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Mary J. Blige, and many others. And boy did they deliver!

Earlier in the evening, Smith and Petras grabbed everyone's attention with head-to-toe bright red ensembles on the pre-show red carpet with an entire squad to accompany them. Smith's attention-grabbing outfit was complete with a billowing cape, a top hat, and a cane. Petras rocked a red veil and stunning statement necklace with a beautiful red dress.

The "Dancing With a Stranger" singer was nominated for Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance along with German singer and songwriter Kim Petras, eventually taking home the award. The duo was up against Post Malone and Doja Cat ("I Like you (A Happier Song)"), Coldplay and BTS ("My Universe"), Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran ("Bam Bam"), and ABBA ("Don't Shut Me Down").

Petras gave an emotional acceptance speech following the award, making history as the first out transgender woman to win in that category. She explained, "Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award."

Check out the speech below:

Sam SmithKim Petras
