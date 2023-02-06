Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Speaking of podcasts, Halie Jade recently started her own show Just a Little Shady. In her most recent episode, Hailie invited her "bruncle" Nathan "Nate Kane" Mathers as her latest guest. Nate and Hailie were raised together like siblings when he lived with her and her dad during his teenaged years. During the episode, they chopped it up about some past family memories. Nate recalled swiping his older brother's clothes and even bleached his hair and eyebrows to look more like Em.



"When I was 12 and went to your dad's (my brother’s) first show, my cousin John convinced me that not only should I dye my hair, but that my brother (your dad) dyes his eyebrows," Nate explained. "Being young, I am like, ‘Oh really? I want to dye my eyebrows too. Sounds like the perfect idea – I want to look like twins.’"

