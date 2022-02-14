Eminem's Daughter Shows Up To Root For Her Dad During Halftime Show

Everyone is raving about the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday night (February 13), packed with some of the biggest names in hip hop. But one of the artists had the best No. 1 fan at the highly-anticipated game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California…

Hailie Jade, 26, showed up to root for her dad during the iconic halftime show. Eminem took the stage with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and others, and made the crowd go wild when he made his entrance on the field with his iconic 2002 smash hit, “Lose Yourself.” The “’Til I Collapse” artist first started drumming up hype for the halftime show when he dropped the star-studded trailer last month, revealing the all-star lineup of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Instagram on January 20.

Hailie took to her Instagram story to share views of SoFi Stadium throughout the day on Super Bowl Sunday, including when her dad took the stage at the halftime show. She captioned a post: “here for the halftime show, staying for stafford,” adding a football emoji to her nod to Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. See Hailie’s photo here: