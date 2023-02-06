Fans Petition For Kelce Brothers' Mom To Have Special Role In Super Bowl

A petition shared online is calling for Donna Kelce, the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to have a special role in the historic Super Bowl matchup featuring her two sons.

The Change.org petition, launched by Chiefs fan Amber Smith, is calling for Mrs. Kelce to handle the honorary coin toss before the kickoff of Super Bowl LVII. Both Jason and Travis Kelce serve as their respective teams' captains and will be on the field during the pregame coin toss ahead of making history as the first two brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.

"Well, you knew it was going to happen eventually to somebody because there's so many brothers in the NFL right now that are playing at a very high level," Donna Kelce said of her sons making her the first mother of two opposing players in a Super Bowl during an appearance on the TODAY Show last week. "It just happened to be that we were the lucky ones first so I think it's going to be more and more prominent."