Fans Petition For Kelce Brothers' Mom To Have Special Role In Super Bowl

By Jason Hall

February 6, 2023

NFL: JAN 19 AFC Championship - Titans at Chiefs
Photo: Getty Images

A petition shared online is calling for Donna Kelce, the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to have a special role in the historic Super Bowl matchup featuring her two sons.

The Change.org petition, launched by Chiefs fan Amber Smith, is calling for Mrs. Kelce to handle the honorary coin toss before the kickoff of Super Bowl LVII. Both Jason and Travis Kelce serve as their respective teams' captains and will be on the field during the pregame coin toss ahead of making history as the first two brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.

"Well, you knew it was going to happen eventually to somebody because there's so many brothers in the NFL right now that are playing at a very high level," Donna Kelce said of her sons making her the first mother of two opposing players in a Super Bowl during an appearance on the TODAY Show last week. "It just happened to be that we were the lucky ones first so I think it's going to be more and more prominent."

Last year, Donna Kelce attended both of her sons' playoff games on the same day, traveling more than 1,000 miles to watch the Eagles' eventual loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and the Chiefs' home win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium during the Divisional Round on January 16, 2022.

Both Jason and Travis have each previously won a Super Bowl, with Jason's Eagles winning Super Bowl LII and Travis' Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV. The Kelces will be the first pair of brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl, however, won't be the first on opposing sides. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh defeated his brother, then-San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh, in Super Bowl XLVII.

Additionally, twins Devin and Jason McCourty won Super Bowl LIII as teammates on the New England Patriots.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.