Fans Petition For Kelce Brothers' Mom To Have Special Role In Super Bowl
By Jason Hall
February 6, 2023
A petition shared online is calling for Donna Kelce, the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to have a special role in the historic Super Bowl matchup featuring her two sons.
The Change.org petition, launched by Chiefs fan Amber Smith, is calling for Mrs. Kelce to handle the honorary coin toss before the kickoff of Super Bowl LVII. Both Jason and Travis Kelce serve as their respective teams' captains and will be on the field during the pregame coin toss ahead of making history as the first two brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.
"Well, you knew it was going to happen eventually to somebody because there's so many brothers in the NFL right now that are playing at a very high level," Donna Kelce said of her sons making her the first mother of two opposing players in a Super Bowl during an appearance on the TODAY Show last week. "It just happened to be that we were the lucky ones first so I think it's going to be more and more prominent."
Last year, Donna Kelce attended both of her sons' playoff games on the same day, traveling more than 1,000 miles to watch the Eagles' eventual loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and the Chiefs' home win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium during the Divisional Round on January 16, 2022.
She made it!— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022
Two games. One day. One amazing mom. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/410OgbaxBk
Both Jason and Travis have each previously won a Super Bowl, with Jason's Eagles winning Super Bowl LII and Travis' Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV. The Kelces will be the first pair of brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl, however, won't be the first on opposing sides. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh defeated his brother, then-San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh, in Super Bowl XLVII.
Additionally, twins Devin and Jason McCourty won Super Bowl LIII as teammates on the New England Patriots.