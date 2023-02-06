Here Are The 8 Best Small Towns In Texas for 2023

By Ginny Reese

February 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Texas is filled with cute small towns that have plenty of room to roam. Southern small towns are known for their hospitality, beautiful landscapes, and fried foods. But some are just better suited for long-term living.

Travel + Leisure released a list of the top eight best small towns in Texas. The website states, "Throughout the state, small-town life still largely exists between buzzing metropolises. And though compact, these picture-perfect small towns pack in big-time appeal, with festivals, great hiking, wineries, art installations, historic edifices, and stunning beauty everywhere you turn."

According to the list, here best eight small towns in Texas for 2023:

  • Marfa
  • Wimberley
  • Jefferson
  • Bandera
  • Dripping Springs
  • Round Top
  • Port Aransas
  • Johnson City

Each of these towns offer up unique experiences for both residents and visitors. Filled with trail rides, old-fashioned diners, swimming holes, contemporary art museums, fossil hunting, unique natural landscapes, award-winning desserts, and beach activities, these towns are sure to have you coming back time and time again. Some may even have you buying a house and settling in to stick around for a while.

Check out what the website has to say about each of Texas' eight best small towns for 2023 on travelandleisure.com.

