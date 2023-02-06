It was the first time all six artists have performed the song together. "God Did" was up for four awards alone including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance. The song is the title track for Khaled's 13th studio album, which was also up for Best Rap Album. Khaled also received a nod for Album of the Year thanks to his work on Mary J. Blige's album Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe).



The rare performance occurred just a couple of weeks after it was reported that JAY-Z would be joining Khaled on stage at the award show. It's a complete 180 from his decision in 2018. At the time, he was invited to perform songs from his previous solo album 4:44. Unfortunately, he had a change of heart and decided not to perform. The move came over a decade after he finally embraced the award show in honor of his wife Beyoncé's big win in 2004.

