Offset Denies Reports Of Backstage Altercation With Quavo At Grammys

By Lavender Alexandria

February 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Offset has taken to Twitter to deny rumors that circulated all day about an alleged fight between him and fellow Migos rapper Quavo backstage at the Grammys last night. Quavo grabbed headlines during the show itself where he paid tribute to the third member of the Migos trio Takeoff, who passed away late last year. Quavo performed during the in-memoriam segment of the show playing a song he wrote specifically about Takeoff in a moment that captured the hearts of many viewers.

But after the show reports began to swirl of an alleged physical altercation between Quavo and Offset, who was also attending the Grammys with his wife Cardi B. Now, Offset has publicly denied the reports in a tweet that reads “What tf look like fighting my brother yal n—as is crazy.” questions about the future of Migos have been circulating for a while and they got louder when Quavo and Takeoff released an album without Offset just before Takeoff passed away.

Even as he was tributed at the Grammys, details surrounding the night of Takeoff's murder are still unclear, with various reports circulating in the past few months about what started the altercation and what led it to ultimately escalate to fatal levels.

