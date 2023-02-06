There aren't a lot of details about the actual fight available. All we know is that both artists had to be pulled apart before things got even worse. However, one thing the outlet did stress is that Offset was NOT the one who started the altercation.



Despite the physical fight that happened beforehand, the Georgia native ended up carrying out the tribute performance without any issues. He performed his somber song with TakeOff's chain hanging on the mic stand in front of him. At the end of his song, Quavo proudly held the chain up in memory of his late nephew.



Quavo wrote "Without Out" specifically for TakeOff and released it two months after his nephew passed away during a shooting in Houston. Both artists attended Take's massive funeral at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and even eulogized him without any visible issues. Nonetheless, there were still some fans who thought that Quavo and Offset could've used the opportunity to make amends. Clearly, that's not what happened.

