Offset & Quavo Reportedly Got Into Physical Fight Before TakeOff's Tribute
By Tony M. Centeno
February 6, 2023
Quavo and Offset are nowhere near resolving their issues, especially after what happened backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
According to a report TMZ released on Monday, February 6, the former Migos brethren got into physical altercation inside the Crypto.com Arena during the Grammys. The outlets said their troubles started when Offset requested to be apart of Quavo and Maverick City Music choir's performance of "Without You" right before they hit the stage for their tribute to TakeOff. However, Quavo wasn't having it and blocked him from bring involved with the tribute.
There aren't a lot of details about the actual fight available. All we know is that both artists had to be pulled apart before things got even worse. However, one thing the outlet did stress is that Offset was NOT the one who started the altercation.
Despite the physical fight that happened beforehand, the Georgia native ended up carrying out the tribute performance without any issues. He performed his somber song with TakeOff's chain hanging on the mic stand in front of him. At the end of his song, Quavo proudly held the chain up in memory of his late nephew.
Quavo wrote "Without Out" specifically for TakeOff and released it two months after his nephew passed away during a shooting in Houston. Both artists attended Take's massive funeral at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and even eulogized him without any visible issues. Nonetheless, there were still some fans who thought that Quavo and Offset could've used the opportunity to make amends. Clearly, that's not what happened.