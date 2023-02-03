Quavo & Maverick City Music Deliver Heartbreaking Tribute To TakeOff
By Tony M. Centeno
February 6, 2023
Quavo delivered an emotional rendition of his heartbreaking tribute song to TakeOff.
On Sunday night, February 5, the Migos rapper took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards as part of its annual In Memorium segment. During the somber performance, Quavo performed "Without You," alongside the Maverick City Music choir as a chain honoring TakeOff's memory hung from the microphone. Quavo and the choir also mixed Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth's "See You Again" into the performance as images of TakeOff, PnB Rock, Hurricane G, Coolio, Irene Cara and DJ Kay Slay flashed behind him.
"Wow… I just got chills hearing how they incorporated See You Again into Quavo’s performance for Takeoff," Puth tweeted minutes after he saw the tribute. "What an honor, thank you for using it."
"Without You" is produced by Murda Beatz, Zaytoven, Mike Dean, and other beatmakers. It's the first song Quavo has performed publicly since TakeOff passed away in a horrific shooting. TakeOff was shot and killed after shots broke out during an argument in front of a bowling alley in Downtown Houston. His alleged shooter Patrick Clark was apprehended a month later.
Quavo and his estranged Migos brethren Offset both eulogized TakeOff at an arena-sized funeral in Atlanta back in November. The Atlanta native released his tribute song a few weeks ago just two months after Take's death.
The In Memorium performance also featured two other respectful tribute to the late Loretta Lynn and Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie. Kacey Musgraves delivered a sweet performance of Lynn’s 1970 classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter." Meanwhile Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt performed “Songbird” from Fleetwood Mac’s album Rumours.