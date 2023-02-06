This Is Arizona's Most Romantic Hotel

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and romance is in the air. If you're looking for the best hotels for the perfect romantic getaway, then look no further!

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in each state. The website states, "Whether your idea of romance is soaking in a heart-shaped tub, dancing under the stars, strolling arm in arm through a vineyard, or snuggling as you watch the Northern Lights, the right hotel will set the scene for romance."

According to the list, the most romantic hotel in Arizona is Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. The website explains what makes this hotel so special:

"The Sanctuary is situated high on the north slope of Camelback Mountain, and this romantic escape provides awe-inspiring desert views. Situated near Scottsdale where couples can walk arm in arm among the 30,000 acres of desert beauty at the McDowell Sonoran Preserve or surprise each other with gifts from the charming boutiques in Old Town Scottsdale. The Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa has on-site tennis courts and a state-of-the-art fitness center, and rose petal turndown service is available for an extra touch of romance."

You can book your reservation on Trip Advisor's website.

Check out the full list of the most romantic hotels in each state on the Reader's Digest website.