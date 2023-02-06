This Is Wisconsin's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

By Logan DeLoye

February 6, 2023

Cheeseburger, french fries and milkshake in diner
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, all you need is a good, home-style meal. Though the components of this meal can differ depending on which part of the country you inhabit, each option brings the same comforting feeling to those who eat it. There are a handful of restaurants that exist to imitate home-style cooking. One Wisconsin restaurant in particular is known for serving this style of food better than any other establishment across the state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best "mom and pop" restaurant in all of Wisconsin is Frank's Diner in Kenosha.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the state:

"Swing by Frank's for a lesson in what a diner should be. It's been serving Kenosha locals since 1926 and it offers a fail-safe menu of breakfast favorites – the Garbage Plate, with eggs, hash browns, veggies, and your choice of meat and cheeses, is a real crowdpleaser. The burgers and homemade chili come with high praise too. And, if you really loved it, you can pick up some classic merch to remember your visit."

For a continued list of the best mom and pop style restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.