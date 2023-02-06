This Is Wisconsin's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant

Sometimes, all you need is a good, home-style meal. Though the components of this meal can differ depending on which part of the country you inhabit, each option brings the same comforting feeling to those who eat it. There are a handful of restaurants that exist to imitate home-style cooking. One Wisconsin restaurant in particular is known for serving this style of food better than any other establishment across the state.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best "mom and pop" restaurant in all of Wisconsin is Frank's Diner in Kenosha.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best mom and pop restaurant in the state:

"Swing by Frank's for a lesson in what a diner should be. It's been serving Kenosha locals since 1926 and it offers a fail-safe menu of breakfast favorites – the Garbage Plate, with eggs, hash browns, veggies, and your choice of meat and cheeses, is a real crowdpleaser. The burgers and homemade chili come with high praise too. And, if you really loved it, you can pick up some classic merch to remember your visit."

For a continued list of the best mom and pop style restaurants across the country visit lovefood.com.