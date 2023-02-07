2-Year-Old Girl Gets Head Stuck In Cake Pan

Firefighters in Pennsylvania responded to a strange call after a 2-year-old girl's head was stuck in a cake pan on Monday (February 6), WGAL reports.

Erin Meixel said she called 911 after her daughter, Quinnley, got stuck while playing with an angel food cake pan that had its middle section removed. Firefighters with Junction Fire Company in Lewistown responded to the family's home and used tin snaps to cut the cake pan in two places, which freed the child from its grasp.

"She wore it kind of like a shawl around her shoulders until the firemen got there. She was a trooper. She was still able to eat and drink while she had this tin around her," Meixel told WGAL on Monday.

Meixel said her daughter was fine and thanked firefighters for their response. The department shared a photo of Quinnley with the angel food cake pan stuck on her head, which they confirmed was approved by Meixel.