Arizona Taco Bell Debuting Gigantic Mexican Pizza For Super Bowl Weekend

The year's biggest football game is bringing along the biggest Mexican pizza. KTLA reported that Taco Bell is debuting a gigantic Mexican pizza for Super Bowl Sunday.

The eatery is offering the "Big A** Mexican Pizza" exclusively to fans in Glendale. The pizza is four times the normal size, making it shareable! It comes "loaded with layers of beans, seasoned beef, signature tomato sauce and a melted three cheese blend between its three extra large crispy tortilla shells," according to Taco Bell.

Sadly, not everyone will be able to get one of the extra large pizzas. They're available only to pre-selected members of the Taco Bell Fire! Tier Rewards Program and are a part of a Taco Bell swag kit that includes chicken wings, a taco party pack, a nachos party pack, cinnamon twists, hot sauce, and Starry lemon-line soda.