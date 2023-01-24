See Arizona's Biggest Changes Since It Last Hosted The Super Bowl

It has been eight years since Arizona last hosted the Super Bowl and there have been tons of changes. 12 News compiled a list of the biggest changes the Grand Canyon State has seen since last hosting the big game.

The game was once hosted at the University of Phoenix Stadium, and it will now be held at State Farm Stadium.

Mayor Kate Gallego says that the event is about so much more than just the game itself. She said, "We are less than three weeks until Super Bowl LVII. In downtown, you can take your selfie by the Super Bowl LVII numbers and upload it immediately."

According to Ron Price, President and CEO of Visit Phoenix, says that it is easy to spot the biggest changes that the city has seen over the last eight years. Price explained, "Downtown continues to evolve; you got cranes in the air, just take a look how our hotels have changed; we've added close to 90 hotels since 2015, adding roughly 7,000 hotel rooms to the area."

There have been tons of commercial and residential buildings added since then as well. The city's population is booming and tourism has increased.

Price said, "There's a lot to show off to our visitors coming here in this next year. Obviously, they're coming into a new airport that is different as well, new terminals, the new sky train, the rental car area, a lot to show off this year!"