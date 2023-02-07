Billy Idol To Perform 'Once In A Lifetime' Concert At Hoover Dam

Billy Idol recently announced that he will be putting on a special show at the Hoover Dam to raise awareness of severe drought conditions plaguing the American West. The Rock 'n' Roll legend shared a tweet detailing the date of the concert, special guests that will be joining him on stage, and the reason behind it all.

"On April 8th, I will perform the first concert ever at Hoover Dam to help raise awareness of the drought issues in the North American West," the tweet read. Interested fans are able to purchase VIP packages for the weekend of April 7th including free drinks, transportation to the Hoover Dam, and brunch on Sunday morning with guitarist Steve Stevens.